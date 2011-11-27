LONDON Nov 27 Liverpool manager Kenny
Dalglish said grief came before football when he allowed Welsh
international Craig Bellamy to return home rather than play
against Manchester City following the death of Wales manager
Gary Speed on Sunday.
Speed, aged 42, was found hanged at his home in the early
hours of Sunday, according to Cheshire Police, who added in a
statement that no suspicious circumstances surrounded the death.
Dalglish, who was playing for Liverpool on the night of the
Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985 when 39 Italian fans died, and
was manager of the club when 96 Liverpool fans died in the
Hillsborough Stadium disaster four years later, said he had
taken the decision to allow Bellamy to miss the match.
"At times like this, football does become a little bit
irrelevant," Dalglish told Sky Sports before the match against
City.
"It was best for me to make the decision for Craig today.
He was very, very close to Gary, who was almost a mentor for
him, someone he admired and looked up to, and he was upset.
"There's no way that a game of football is more important
than grief -- and that was the decision I made."
Dalglish signed Speed from Everton when he was manager of
Newcastle in 1998 and added: "He did a fantastic job for
Newcastle, during the time I was there and after I left as well.
"He was a smashing lad, he was very well respected and there
are a lot of people in football saddened by what has happened.
But at this time the most important people are his wife and kids
and they must be absolutely devastated."
SPONTANEOUS APPLAUSE
Thousands of fans burst into spontaneous applause during a
minute's silence in Speed's honour when Welsh club Swansea City
played Aston Villa in a Premier League game at Swansea's Liberty
Stadium not long after the news of his death was announced, and
thousands more paid their respects on Twitter and other social
websites.
A minute's silence was held at Anfield following the recent
death from leukaemia of Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones's
five-year-old son Luca, as well as to mark Speed's death.
Former Wales team mate Ryan Giggs said: "I am totally
devastated. Gary Speed was one of the nicest men in football and
someone I am honoured to call a team mate and friend.
"Words cannot begin to describe how sad I feel at hearing
this awful news. It goes without saying my thoughts are with his
family at this tremendously sad time."
Another former Wales team mate, Robbie Savage, tweeted: "The
world has lost a great man in Gary Speed I'm devastated spoke to
him yesterday morning Why! Why. Why!! I'll miss him so much."
Savage, who retired last season and is taking part in the
Strictly Come Dancing celebrity competition on television,
added: "He came to watch Strictly 3/4 weeks ago. I high-fived
him in the front row, he loved the show. He loved life he loved
his family. Devastated".
Former England striker Alan Shearer, who played alongside
Speed at Newcastle for six years between 1998 and 2004, said:
"Gary was a magnificent person, bright, fun and a wonderful
family man -- he lit up every room he walked into.
"I am proud to have been his friend and will miss him
dreadfully."
