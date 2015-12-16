(Fixes typo in headline)

Dec 16 U.S. forward Abby Wambach will end her remarkable career later on Wednesday but one of the greatest women's soccer players of all time is not going quietly as she called for the coach of her country's men's team to be fired.

Wambach, who is the all-time leading scorer in international soccer, said she is not a fan of Juergen Klinsmann's heavy use of dual-citizen players and that the former standout player and coach for the German national team should be fired.

"I would definitely fire Juergen," Wambach said in an interview on the "Bill Simmons Podcast" released on Wednesday. "Sorry, Sunil (Gulati, U.S. Soccer president), sorry, U.S. Soccer, but I don't think the litmus test on him has worked."

Klinsmann was named coach of the U.S. men's team in mid-2011 and his desire to seek out dual-citizen players is nothing new in the United States or in other countries who commonly use the strategy as a way to bolster their national teams.

Wambach, who earlier this year added a Women's World Cup title to a career that includes two Olympic gold medals and 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year honors, even singled out German-born Jermaine Jones and Fabian Johnson as current U.S. players she enjoys watching.

But for Wambach, speaking ahead of the final match of her stellar career later on Wednesday against China, Klinsmann's focus needs to be redirected.

"He hasn't really focused I feel enough attention on the youth programs. Although he says he has I don't think that he has," said Wambach, whose 184 international goals are more than any other soccer player in history, male or female.

"The way that he has brought in a bunch of these foreign guys is not something I believe in wholeheartedly. I don't believe in it I don't believe in it in my heart."

When asked what she would fix about the U.S. men's team, Wambach again called out Klinsmann, whose team suffered an upset loss to Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals earlier this year.

"It seems to me there are too many egos in our men's program right now and the bigger ego of all of them is the one who is leading the charge," said Wambach. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating)