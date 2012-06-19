LONDON, June 19 The owners of Italian Serie A
club Udinese have agreed a takeover of Watford, the English
second tier club said in a statement.
Italian businessman Giampaolo Pozzo has owned Udinese since
1986 and his family bought Spanish team Granada three years ago.
"Representatives from the (Pozzo) family have been in
discussions with Watford Football Club and both parties have
agreed initial terms," Watford said.
Based just north of London, Watford were in the Premier
League in 2006-07 but were relegated after just one season and
have been in the championship (second division) since.
Watford enjoyed their best years in the early 1980s when
singer-songwriter Elton John was chairman. The Hornets finished
runners-up in the old first division behind Liverpool in 1983
and were beaten FA Cup finalists a year later.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by John O'Brien)