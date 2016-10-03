Oct 3 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the World Cup Qualifying European 1st Round matches on Monday
1st Round - Group D
Thursday, October 6 (GMT)
Austria v Wales (1845)
Moldova v Serbia (1845)
Ireland v Georgia (1845)
1st Round - Group G
Thursday, October 6 (GMT)
Macedonia v Israel (1845)
Italy v Spain (1845)
Liechtenstein v Albania (1845)
1st Round - Group I
Thursday, October 6 (GMT)
Iceland v Finland (1845)
Kosovo v Croatia (1845)
Turkey v Ukraine (1845)
1st Round - Group A
Friday, October 7 (GMT)
France v Bulgaria (1845)
Luxembourg v Sweden (1845)
Netherlands v Belarus (1845)
1st Round - Group B
Friday, October 7 (GMT)
Hungary v Switzerland (1845)
Latvia v Faroe Islands (1845)
Portugal v Andorra (1845)
1st Round - Group H
Friday, October 7 (GMT)
Belgium v Bosnia (1845)
Estonia v Gibraltar (1845)
Greece v Cyprus (1845)
1st Round - Group C
Saturday, October 8 (GMT)
Azerbaijan v Norway (1600)
Germany v Czech Republic (1845)
Northern Ireland v San Marino (1845)
1st Round - Group E
Saturday, October 8 (GMT)
Armenia v Romania (1600)
Montenegro v Kazakhstan (1600)
Poland v Denmark (1845)
1st Round - Group F
Saturday, October 8 (GMT)
England v Malta (1600)
Scotland v Lithuania (1845)
Slovenia v Slovakia (1845)
1st Round - Group D
Sunday, October 9 (GMT)
Wales v Georgia (1600)
Moldova v Ireland (1845)
Serbia v Austria (1845)
1st Round - Group G
Sunday, October 9 (GMT)
Israel v Liechtenstein (1600)
Albania v Spain (1845)
Macedonia v Italy (1845)
1st Round - Group I
Sunday, October 9 (GMT)
Finland v Croatia (1600)
Ukraine v Kosovo (1600)
Iceland v Turkey (1845)
1st Round - Group A
Monday, October 10 (GMT)
Belarus v Luxembourg (1845)
Netherlands v France (1845)
Sweden v Bulgaria (1845)
1st Round - Group B
Monday, October 10 (GMT)
Andorra v Switzerland (1845)
Faroe Islands v Portugal (1845)
Latvia v Hungary (1845)
1st Round - Group H
Monday, October 10 (GMT)
Bosnia v Cyprus (1845)
Estonia v Greece (1845)
Gibraltar v Belgium (1845)