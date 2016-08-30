Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Aug 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the World Cup Qualifying European 1st Round matches on Tuesday 1st Round - Group C Sunday, September 4 (GMT) San Marino v Azerbaijan (1600) Czech Republic v Northern Ireland (1845) Norway v Germany (1845) 1st Round - Group E Sunday, September 4 (GMT) Denmark v Armenia (1600) Kazakhstan v Poland (1600) Romania v Montenegro (1845) 1st Round - Group F Sunday, September 4 (GMT) Lithuania v Slovenia (1600) Slovakia v England (1600) Malta v Scotland (1845) 1st Round - Group D Monday, September 5 (GMT) Georgia v Austria (1600) Serbia v Ireland (1845) Wales v Moldova (1845) 1st Round - Group G Monday, September 5 (GMT) Albania v Macedonia (1845) Israel v Italy (1845) Spain v Liechtenstein (1845) 1st Round - Group I Monday, September 5 (GMT) Croatia v Turkey (1845) Finland v Kosovo (1845) Ukraine v Iceland (1845) 1st Round - Group A Tuesday, September 6 (GMT) Belarus v France (1845) Bulgaria v Luxembourg (1845) Sweden v Netherlands (1845) 1st Round - Group B Tuesday, September 6 (GMT) Andorra v Latvia (1845) Faroe Islands v Hungary (1845) Switzerland v Portugal (1845) 1st Round - Group H Tuesday, September 6 (GMT) Bosnia v Estonia (1845) Cyprus v Belgium (1845) Gibraltar v Greece (1845)
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.