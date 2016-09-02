Soccer-Leverkusen sign Jamaican teenager Bailey from Genk
BERLIN, Jan 31 Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.
Sept 2 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the World Cup Qualifying European 1st Round matches on Friday 1st Round - Group C Sunday, September 4 (GMT) San Marino v Azerbaijan (1600) Czech Republic v Northern Ireland (1845) Norway v Germany (1845) 1st Round - Group E Sunday, September 4 (GMT) Denmark v Armenia (1600) Kazakhstan v Poland (1600) Romania v Montenegro (1845) 1st Round - Group F Sunday, September 4 (GMT) Lithuania v Slovenia (1600) Slovakia v England (1600) Malta v Scotland (1845) 1st Round - Group D Monday, September 5 (GMT) Georgia v Austria (1600) Serbia v Ireland (1845) Wales v Moldova (1845) 1st Round - Group G Monday, September 5 (GMT) Albania v Macedonia (1845) Israel v Italy (1845) Spain v Liechtenstein (1845) 1st Round - Group I Monday, September 5 (GMT) Croatia v Turkey (1845) Finland v Kosovo (1845) Ukraine v Iceland (1845)
Jan 31 Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
Jan 31 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has criticized the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window and said they were being left behind rivals in the battle to avoid the Premier League drop.