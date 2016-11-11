Soccer-Sunderland accept Palace bid for defender Van Aanholt
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group C matches on Friday Friday, November 11 Czech Republic 2 Norway 1 Northern Ireland 4 Azerbaijan 0 San Marino 0 Germany 8 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Germany 4 4 0 0 16 0 12 ------------------------- 2 Northern Ireland 4 2 1 1 8 2 7 3 Azerbaijan 4 2 1 1 2 4 7 4 Czech Republic 4 1 2 1 2 4 5 5 Norway 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 6 San Marino 4 0 0 4 1 17 0 1: Final tournament
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
Jan 27 Everton have offered former player Jose Baxter a 12-month contract after his one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine ends in June, the club has said.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 27 (GMT) Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500) Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500) Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500) Crystal Palace v Manchester City