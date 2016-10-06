Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Thursday Thursday, October 6 Macedonia 1 Israel 2 Italy 1 Spain 1 Liechtenstein 0 Albania 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Albania 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Spain 2 1 1 0 9 1 4 3 Italy 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 4 Israel 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 5 Macedonia 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 6 Liechtenstein 2 0 0 2 0 10 0 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 9 Israel v Liechtenstein (1600) Albania v Spain (1845) Macedonia v Italy (1845)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)