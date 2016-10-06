Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group I matches on Thursday Thursday, October 6 Iceland 3 Finland 2 Kosovo 0 Croatia 6 Turkey 2 Ukraine 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Croatia 2 1 1 0 7 1 4 ------------------------- 2 Iceland 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 Ukraine 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 4 Turkey 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 5 Finland 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 6 Kosovo 2 0 1 1 1 7 1 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 9 Finland v Croatia (1600) Ukraine v Kosovo (1600) Iceland v Turkey (1845)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)