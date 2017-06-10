UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
June 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Saturday Saturday, June 10 Germany 7 Julian Draxler 11, Sandro Wagner 16,29,85, Amin Younes 38, Shkodran Mustafi 47, Julian Brandt 72 San Marino 0 Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 32,467 - - - Norway 1 Alexander Soderlund 55pen Czech Republic 1 Theodor Gebre Selassie 36 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,179 - - - Montenegro 4 Fatos Beciraj 2, Stevan Jovetic 28,54,82 Armenia 1 Ruslan Koryan 89 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 7,161 - - - Poland 3 Robert Lewandowski 29pen,57,62pen Romania 1 Bogdan Stancu 77 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 57,128 - - - Lithuania 1 Arvydas Novikovas 90+3 Slovakia 2 Vladimir Weiss 32, Marek Hamsik 58 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,700 - - - Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1 Stuart Dallas 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,500 - - - Kazakhstan 1 Islambek Kuat 76 Red Card: Baurzhan Islamhan 43 Denmark 3 Nicolai Jorgensen 27, Christian Eriksen 51pen, Kasper Dolberg 81 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 19,065 - - - Slovenia 2 Josip Ilicic 45+2, Milivoje Novakovic 84 Malta 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,839 - - - Scotland 2 Leigh Griffiths 87,90 England 2 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 70, Harry Kane 90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,520 - - - Friday, June 9 Netherlands 5 Arjen Robben 21, Wesley Sneijder 34, Georginio Wijnaldum 62, Quincy Promes 70, Vincent Janssen 84pen Luxembourg 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,300 - - - Sweden 2 Jimmy Durmaz 43, Ola Toivonen 90+3 France 1 Olivier Giroud 37 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Belarus 2 Mikhail Sivakov 33pen, Pavel Savitski 80 Bulgaria 1 Georgi Kostadinov 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 6,150 - - - Faroe Islands 0 Switzerland 2 Granit Xhaka 36, Xherdan Shaqiri 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,594 - - - Latvia 0 Portugal 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 41,63, Andre Silva 67 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 8,087 - - - Andorra 1 Marc Rebes 26 Hungary 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 2,400 - - - Bosnia 0 Greece 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Estonia 0 Red Card: Artjom Dmitrijev 44 Belgium 2 Dries Mertens 31, Nacer Chadli 86 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Gibraltar 1 Anthony Hernandez 30 Cyprus 2 Roy Chipolina 10og, Pieros Sotiriou 87 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 488 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 11 Moldova v Georgia (1600) Ireland v Austria (1600) Serbia v Wales (1845) Macedonia v Spain (1845) Israel v Albania (1845) Italy v Liechtenstein (1845) Finland v Ukraine (1600) Iceland v Croatia (1845) Kosovo v Turkey (1845)
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.