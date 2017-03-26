Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Sunday Sunday, March 26 Northern Ireland 2 Jamie Ward 2, Conor Washington 32 Norway 0 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Montenegro 1 Stefan Mugosa 62 Poland 2 Robert Lewandowski 40, Lukasz Piszczek 81 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,439 - - - Romania 0 Denmark 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,895 - - - Malta 1 Jean-Paul Farrugia 14 Red Card: Jean-Paul Farrugia 79 Slovakia 3 Vladimir Weiss 2, Jan Gregus 41, Adam Nemec 84 Red Card: Adam Nemec 90+1 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 4,980 - - - Scotland 1 Chris Martin 88 Slovenia 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - San Marino 0 Czech Republic 6 Antonin Barak 17,23, Vladimir Darida 19,76pen, Theodor Gebre Selassie 25, Michal Krmencik 42 Halftime: 0-5; - - - Azerbaijan 1 Dimitrij Nazarov 30 Germany 4 Andre Schuerrle 19,80, Thomas Mueller 35, Mario Gomez 44 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 31,000 - - - Armenia 2 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 73, Aras OEzbiliz 75 Kazakhstan 0 Red Card: Sergiy Maliy 64 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,000 - - - England 2 Jermain Defoe 21, Jamie Vardy 66 Lithuania 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 77,690 - - - Saturday, March 25 Bulgaria 2 Spas Delev 5,20 Netherlands 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Luxembourg 1 Aurelien Joachim 34pen France 3 Olivier Giroud 28,77, Antoine Griezmann 37pen Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 8,000 - - - Portugal 3 Andre Silva 32, Cristiano Ronaldo 36,65 Hungary 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 57,886 - - - Belgium 1 Romelu Lukaku 89 Greece 1 Kostantinos Mitroglou 46 Red Card: Panagiotis Tachtsidis 65, Giorgos Tzavellas 90+5 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,500 - - - Sweden 4 Emil Forsberg 19pen,49, Marcus Berg 57, Isaac Thelin 78 Belarus 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,243 - - - Switzerland 1 Josip Drmic 66 Latvia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,000 - - - Andorra 0 Faroe Islands 0 Red Card: Johan Simun Edmundsson 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 1,890 - - - Cyprus 0 Estonia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,864 - - - Bosnia 5 Vedad Ibisevic 4,43, Avdija Vrsajevic 52, Edin Visca 56, Ermin Bicakcic 90+3 Gibraltar 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Friday, March 24 Austria 2 Marko Arnautovic 75, Martin Harnik 90 Moldova 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Ireland 0 Wales 0 Red Card: Neil Taylor 69 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Boban Nikolov 43, Ilja Nestorovski 68,73 Missed penalty: Ilja Nestorovski 90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,517 - - - Italy 2 Daniele De Rossi 12pen, Ciro Immobile 71 Albania 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,136 - - - Spain 4 David Silva 13, Vitolo 45+1, Diego Costa 51, Isco 88 Israel 1 Lior Refaelov 76 Halftime: 2-0; - - - Croatia 1 Nikola Kalinic 38 Ukraine 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,000 - - - Kosovo 1 Atdhe Nuhiu 52 Iceland 2 Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson 25, Gylfi Sigurdsson 35pen Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Georgia 1 Nika Kacharava 6 Serbia 3 Dusan Tadic 45pen, Aleksandar Mitrovic 64, Mijat Gacinovic 86 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 50,000 - - - Turkey 2 Cenk Tosun 9,13 Finland 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 32,000 - - -
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.