Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Friday
Friday, October 7
France 4 Kevin Gameiro 23,59, Dimitri Payet 26, Antoine Griezmann 38
Bulgaria 1 Mihail Aleksandrov 6pen
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Luxembourg 0
Red Card: Kevin Malget 82
Sweden 1 Mikael Lustig 58
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,057
- - -
Netherlands 4 Quincy Promes 15,31, Davy Klaassen 55, Vincent Janssen 64
Belarus 1 Aleksey Rios 47
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,200
- - -
Hungary 2 Adam Szalai 53,71
Switzerland 3 Haris Seferovic 51, Ricardo Rodriguez 67, Valentin Stocker 89
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Latvia 0
Faroe Islands 2 Sonni Nattestad 19, Johan Simun Edmundsson 70
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,823
- - -
Portugal 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 2,4,47,68, Joao Cancelo 44, Andre Silva 86
Andorra 0
Red Card: Jordi Rubio 62, Marc Rebes 70
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 25,120
- - -
Belgium 4 Emir Spahic 26og, Eden Hazard 28, Toby Alderweireld 60, Romelu Lukaku 79
Bosnia 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Greece 2 Kostantinos Mitroglou 12, Petros Mantalos 42
Cyprus 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,512
- - -
Estonia 4 Mattias Kaeit 47,70, Konstantin Vassiljev 52, Sergei Mosnikov 88
Gibraltar 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,678
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 8
Azerbaijan v Norway (1600)
Germany v Czech Republic (1845)
Northern Ireland v San Marino (1845)
Armenia v Romania (1600)
Montenegro v Kazakhstan (1600)
Poland v Denmark (1845)
England v Malta (1600)
Scotland v Lithuania (1845)
Slovenia v Slovakia (1845)
Sunday, October 9
Wales v Georgia (1600)
Moldova v Ireland (1845)
Serbia v Austria (1845)
Israel v Liechtenstein (1600)
Albania v Spain (1845)
Macedonia v Italy (1845)
Finland v Croatia (1600)
Ukraine v Kosovo (1600)
Iceland v Turkey (1845)
Monday, October 10
Belarus v Luxembourg (1845)
Netherlands v France (1845)
Sweden v Bulgaria (1845)
Andorra v Switzerland (1845)
Faroe Islands v Portugal (1845)
Latvia v Hungary (1845)
Bosnia v Cyprus (1845)
Estonia v Greece (1845)
Gibraltar v Belgium (1845)