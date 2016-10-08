Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Saturday Saturday, October 8 Germany 3 Thomas Mueller 13,65, Toni Kroos 49 Czech Republic 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,299 - - - Northern Ireland 4 Steven Davis 26pen, Kyle Lafferty 79,90+4, Jamie Ward 85 San Marino 0 Red Card: Mirko Palazzi 49 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,234 - - - Poland 3 Robert Lewandowski 20,36pen,47 Denmark 2 Kamil Glik 49og, Yussuf Poulsen 69 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 56,811 - - - Scotland 1 James McArthur 89 Lithuania 1 Fiodor Cernych 59 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,966 - - - Slovenia 1 Rok Kronaveter 74 Slovakia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,492 - - - Azerbaijan 1 Maksim Medvedev 11 Norway 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Armenia 0 Red Card: Gor Malakyan 3 Romania 5 Bogdan Stancu 4pen, Adrian Popa 10, Razvan Marin 12, Nicolae Stanciu 29, Alexandru Chipciu 59 Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 7,500 - - - Montenegro 5 Zarko Tomasevic 24, Nikola Vukcevic 59, Stevan Jovetic 64, Fatos Beciraj 73, Stefan Savic 78 Kazakhstan 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 8,517 - - - England 2 Daniel Sturridge 29, Dele Alli 38 Malta 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 81,781 - - - Friday, October 7 France 4 Kevin Gameiro 23,59, Dimitri Payet 26, Antoine Griezmann 38 Bulgaria 1 Mihail Aleksandrov 6pen Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 70,000 - - - Luxembourg 0 Red Card: Kevin Malget 82 Sweden 1 Mikael Lustig 58 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,057 - - - Netherlands 4 Quincy Promes 15,31, Davy Klaassen 55, Vincent Janssen 64 Belarus 1 Aleksey Rios 47 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,200 - - - Hungary 2 Adam Szalai 53,71 Switzerland 3 Haris Seferovic 51, Ricardo Rodriguez 67, Valentin Stocker 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,000 - - - Latvia 0 Faroe Islands 2 Sonni Nattestad 19, Johan Simun Edmundsson 70 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,823 - - - Portugal 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 2,4,47,68, Joao Cancelo 44, Andre Silva 86 Andorra 0 Red Card: Jordi Rubio 62, Marc Rebes 70 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 25,120 - - - Belgium 4 Emir Spahic 26og, Eden Hazard 28, Toby Alderweireld 60, Romelu Lukaku 79 Bosnia 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Greece 2 Kostantinos Mitroglou 12, Petros Mantalos 42 Cyprus 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,512 - - - Estonia 4 Mattias Kaeit 47,70, Konstantin Vassiljev 52, Sergei Mosnikov 88 Gibraltar 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,678 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 9 Wales v Georgia (1600) Moldova v Ireland (1845) Serbia v Austria (1845) Israel v Liechtenstein (1600) Albania v Spain (1845) Macedonia v Italy (1845) Finland v Croatia (1600) Ukraine v Kosovo (1600) Iceland v Turkey (1845) Monday, October 10 Belarus v Luxembourg (1845) Netherlands v France (1845) Sweden v Bulgaria (1845) Andorra v Switzerland (1845) Faroe Islands v Portugal (1845) Latvia v Hungary (1845) Bosnia v Cyprus (1845) Estonia v Greece (1845) Gibraltar v Belgium (1845)
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.