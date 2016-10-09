Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 9
Moldova 1 Igor Bugaiov 45+1
Ireland 3 Shane Long 2, James McClean 69,76
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
Albania 0
Spain 2 Diego Costa 55, Nolito 63
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,900
- - -
Macedonia 2 Ilja Nestorovski 57, Ferhan Hasani 59
Italy 3 Andrea Belotti 24, Ciro Immobile 75,90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Iceland 2 OEmer Toprak 42og, Alfred Finnbogason 44
Turkey 0
Halftime: 2-0;
- - -
Wales 1 Gareth Bale 10
Georgia 1 Tornike Okriashvili 57
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,652
- - -
Israel 2 Tomer Hemed 4,16
Liechtenstein 1 Maximilian Goeppel 49
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 9,000
- - -
Finland 0
Croatia 1 Mario Mandzukic 18
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,567
- - -
Ukraine 3 Artem Kravets 31, Andriy Yarmolenko 81, Ruslan Rotan 87
Kosovo 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 1,000
- - -
Saturday, October 8
Germany 3 Thomas Mueller 13,65, Toni Kroos 49
Czech Republic 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,299
- - -
Northern Ireland 4 Steven Davis 26pen, Kyle Lafferty 79,90+4, Jamie Ward 85
San Marino 0
Red Card: Mirko Palazzi 49
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,234
- - -
Poland 3 Robert Lewandowski 20,36pen,47
Denmark 2 Kamil Glik 49og, Yussuf Poulsen 69
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 56,811
- - -
Scotland 1 James McArthur 89
Lithuania 1 Fiodor Cernych 59
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,966
- - -
Slovenia 1 Rok Kronaveter 74
Slovakia 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,492
- - -
Azerbaijan 1 Maksim Medvedev 11
Norway 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Armenia 0
Red Card: Gor Malakyan 3
Romania 5 Bogdan Stancu 4pen, Adrian Popa 10, Razvan Marin 12, Nicolae Stanciu 29, Alexandru Chipciu 59
Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 5,500
- - -
Montenegro 5 Zarko Tomasevic 24, Nikola Vukcevic 59, Stevan Jovetic 64, Fatos Beciraj 73, Stefan Savic 78
Kazakhstan 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 8,517
- - -
England 2 Daniel Sturridge 29, Dele Alli 38
Malta 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 81,781
- - -
Friday, October 7
France 4 Kevin Gameiro 23,59, Dimitri Payet 26, Antoine Griezmann 38
Bulgaria 1 Mihail Aleksandrov 6pen
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Luxembourg 0
Red Card: Kevin Malget 82
Sweden 1 Mikael Lustig 58
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,057
- - -
Netherlands 4 Quincy Promes 15,31, Davy Klaassen 55, Vincent Janssen 64
Belarus 1 Aleksey Rios 47
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,200
- - -
Hungary 2 Adam Szalai 53,71
Switzerland 3 Haris Seferovic 51, Ricardo Rodriguez 67, Valentin Stocker 89
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Latvia 0
Faroe Islands 2 Sonni Nattestad 19, Johan Simun Edmundsson 70
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,823
- - -
Portugal 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 2,4,47,68, Joao Cancelo 44, Andre Silva 86
Andorra 0
Red Card: Jordi Rubio 62, Marc Rebes 70
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 25,120
- - -
Belgium 4 Emir Spahic 26og, Eden Hazard 28, Toby Alderweireld 60, Romelu Lukaku 79
Bosnia 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Greece 2 Kostantinos Mitroglou 12, Petros Mantalos 42
Cyprus 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,512
- - -
Estonia 4 Mattias Kaeit 47,70, Konstantin Vassiljev 52, Sergei Mosnikov 88
Gibraltar 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,678
- - -
