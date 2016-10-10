Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Monday Monday, October 10 Belarus 1 Pavel Savitski 80 Luxembourg 1 Aurelien Joachim 85 Red Card: Dirk Carlson 44 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,011 - - - Netherlands 0 France 1 Paul Pogba 30 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 50,220 - - - Sweden 3 Ola Toivonen 39, Oscar Hiljemark 45, Victor Lindeloef 58 Bulgaria 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 21,777 - - - Andorra 1 Alex Martinez 90+1 Switzerland 2 Fabian Schaer 19pen, Admir Mehmedi 77 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 2,014 - - - Faroe Islands 0 Portugal 6 Andre Silva 12,22,37, Cristiano Ronaldo 65, Joao Moutinho 90+1, Joao Cancelo 90+3 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 4,748 - - - Latvia 0 Hungary 2 Adam Gyurcso 10, Adam Szalai 77 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,715 - - - Bosnia 2 Edin Dzeko 70,80 Cyprus 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 8,000 - - - Estonia 0 Greece 2 Vassilis Torosidis 1, Kostas Stafylidis 61 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,467 - - - Gibraltar 0 Belgium 6 Christian Benteke 1,43,55, Axel Witsel 19, Dries Mertens 51, Eden Hazard 79 Halftime: 0-3; - - - Sunday, October 9 Moldova 1 Igor Bugaiov 45+1 Ireland 3 Shane Long 2, James McClean 69,76 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 6,089 - - - Serbia 3 Aleksandar Mitrovic 6,23, Dusan Tadic 74 Austria 2 Marcel Sabitzer 15, Marc Janko 62 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,000 - - - Albania 0 Spain 2 Diego Costa 55, Nolito 63 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,900 - - - Macedonia 2 Ilja Nestorovski 57, Ferhan Hasani 59 Italy 3 Andrea Belotti 24, Ciro Immobile 75,90+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,000 - - - Iceland 2 OEmer Toprak 42og, Alfred Finnbogason 44 Turkey 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 9,775 - - - Wales 1 Gareth Bale 10 Georgia 1 Tornike Okriashvili 57 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,652 - - - Israel 2 Tomer Hemed 4,16 Liechtenstein 1 Maximilian Goeppel 49 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Finland 0 Croatia 1 Mario Mandzukic 18 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,567 - - - Ukraine 3 Amir Rrahmani 31og, Andriy Yarmolenko 81, Ruslan Rotan 87 Kosovo 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 1,000 - - - Saturday, October 8 Germany 3 Thomas Mueller 13,65, Toni Kroos 49 Czech Republic 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,299 - - - Northern Ireland 4 Steven Davis 26pen, Kyle Lafferty 79,90+4, Jamie Ward 85 San Marino 0 Red Card: Mirko Palazzi 49 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,234 - - - Poland 3 Robert Lewandowski 20,36pen,47 Denmark 2 Kamil Glik 49og, Yussuf Poulsen 69 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 56,811 - - - Scotland 1 James McArthur 89 Lithuania 1 Fiodor Cernych 59 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,966 - - - Slovenia 1 Rok Kronaveter 74 Slovakia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,492 - - - Azerbaijan 1 Maksim Medvedev 11 Norway 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Armenia 0 Red Card: Gor Malakyan 3 Romania 5 Bogdan Stancu 4pen, Adrian Popa 10, Razvan Marin 12, Nicolae Stanciu 29, Alexandru Chipciu 59 Halftime: 0-4;Attendance: 5,500 - - - Montenegro 5 Zarko Tomasevic 24, Nikola Vukcevic 59, Stevan Jovetic 64, Fatos Beciraj 73, Stefan Savic 78 Kazakhstan 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 8,517 - - - England 2 Daniel Sturridge 29, Dele Alli 38 Malta 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 81,781 - - - Friday, October 7 France 4 Kevin Gameiro 23,59, Dimitri Payet 26, Antoine Griezmann 38 Bulgaria 1 Mihail Aleksandrov 6pen Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 70,000 - - - Luxembourg 0 Red Card: Kevin Malget 82 Sweden 1 Mikael Lustig 58 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,057 - - - Netherlands 4 Quincy Promes 15,31, Davy Klaassen 55, Vincent Janssen 64 Belarus 1 Aleksey Rios 47 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,200 - - - Hungary 2 Adam Szalai 53,71 Switzerland 3 Haris Seferovic 51, Ricardo Rodriguez 67, Valentin Stocker 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,000 - - - Latvia 0 Faroe Islands 2 Sonni Nattestad 19, Johan Simun Edmundsson 70 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 4,823 - - - Portugal 6 Cristiano Ronaldo 2,4,47,68, Joao Cancelo 44, Andre Silva 86 Andorra 0 Red Card: Jordi Rubio 62, Marc Rebes 70 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 25,120 - - - Belgium 4 Emir Spahic 26og, Eden Hazard 28, Toby Alderweireld 60, Romelu Lukaku 79 Bosnia 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 45,000 - - - Greece 2 Kostantinos Mitroglou 12, Petros Mantalos 42 Cyprus 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,512 - - - Estonia 4 Mattias Kaeit 47,70, Konstantin Vassiljev 52, Sergei Mosnikov 88 Gibraltar 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,678 - - -
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)