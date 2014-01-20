LONDON Jan 20 Property website Zoopla said it would end its sponsorship of English Premier League soccer club West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season following a row over a gesture made by the club's striker Nicolas Anelka.

Frenchman Anelka has caused anger for using an alleged anti-Semitic "quenelle" gesture in a game last month.

"Zoopla has been reviewing its position over the past few weeks in light of the actions of striker, Nicolas Anelka, during the match against West Ham over the Christmas period and has decided to focus its attention on other marketing activities after this season," the company said in a statement.