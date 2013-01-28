LONDON Jan 28 West Ham United have signed Austria defender Emmanuel Pogatetz on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The versatile Pogagtetz, who joined West Ham from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg, has more than 50 international caps and played for English club Middlesbrough from 2005-10.

"I feel very good to be here and I am excited about playing for West Ham," the 30-year-old former Bayer Leverkusen player told the West Ham website.

"I will be doing my best play well and hope I can play a part in the club achieving their targets for this season," Pogagtetz added.

West Ham, who have a number of defensive injuries, lie 12th in the 20-team Premier League standings, eight points above the relegation zone with 15 matches left this season. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)