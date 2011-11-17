BERLIN Nov 17 Former Germany
international Patrick Helmes has been expelled from Wolfsburg's
first team and sent to train with the reserves after
disappointing defensive work, coach Felix Magath said on
Thursday.
The 27-year-old, whose contract runs to 2014, joined the
Bundesliga club in January in the hope of regaining his Germany
place after failing to hold down a starting position at Bayer
Leverkusen.
"I have decided to release him for the amateur team," coach
Felix Magath told reporters. "His strong points are scoring and
converting his chances. These are not the qualities that we have
to push to the forefront right now.
"He has not learned to do defensive work. At this moment he
can be of no help to us," said Magath, known for his tough
training and discipline regime.
In September Magath forced Helmes, who has scored two league
goals this season for the former champions, to train alone for a
week to catch up on his fitness.
Wolfsburg are 13th after 12 games.
