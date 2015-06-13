WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 12 Kyah Simon struck twice as Australia beat Nigeria 2-0 on Friday in Group D to breathe new life into their women's World Cup campaign.

After a 3-1 loss to the United States in their group opener, the 'Matildas' delivered a badly needed win with Simon scoring in each half.

Nigeria, who fought back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 with Sweden on Monday, found themselves trailing after 29 minutes when Simon chipped the ball over a sprawled Nigeria goalkeeper Precious Dede.

Australia capitalised on some sloppy defending in the second half when Simon was left alone in front of the net and drove home her side's second in the 68th minute.

Australia join group leaders United States on three points, with the Americans set to play their second group match later on Friday against the Swedes.

With three teams ranked in the top 10 -- the United States (2nd), Sweden (5th) and Australia (10th) -- along with top ranked African nation Nigeria, Group D has been labelled the 'Group of Death' but could see three teams reach the knockout phase. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Peter Rutherford)