EDMONTON, June 27 Defending champions Japan reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup after an 87th-minute goal from substitute Mana Iwabuchi gave them a 1-0 win over battling Australia on Saturday.

There had been little to choose between the two teams in the heat at the Commonwealth Stadium, although Japan carved out the better chances with Shinobu Ohno going close twice in the first half.

The Matildas closed down Japan's midfield superbly, not allowing them to find the fast-passing rhythm that has been typical of their performances in the tournament and the game looked headed for extra-time when the decisive moment came after Australia could not clear a corner kick.

Aussie keeper Lydia Williams saved at the feet of Azusa Iwashimizu, but the defender recovered and slipped the ball to Iwabuchi, who fired into the unguarded goal from point-blank range.

Japan will face the winners of Saturday's other quarter-final between hosts Canada and England.