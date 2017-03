MONCTON, Canada, June 21 - Brazil were knocked out of the Women's World Cup on Sunday after a surprise 1-0 defeat by Australia in the round of 16.

A goal from Kyah Simon 10 minutes from the end earned Australia a place in the quarter-finals where they will face the Netherlands or Japan.

It was an intense physical battle on a wet artificial surface with chances at a premium, but Australia's strong defending and aggressive counter-attacking paid off in the end.

The winner came when Lisa De Vanne broke down the right flank and fired in a low shot which Brazil keeper Luciana spilled out and Simon pounced to slot home.

It was the only goal Brazil conceded in the tournament but it cost them dearly.

