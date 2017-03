June 15 Canada stumbled late against the Netherlands on Monday but the 1-1 result still was enough for the host team to win Group A and advance to the knockout round of the Women's World Cup.

Ashley Lawrence put Canada ahead in the 10th minute with a shot that deflected in off Dutch goalkeeper Loes Geurts. A late goal from Netherlands substitute Kirsten Van De Ven in the 87th minute evened the game for good in Montreal.

Moments before allowing her first goal of the tournament, Erin McLeod had made a splendid left leg save on Netherlands forward Manon Melis.

Canada will next play a third-place finisher on Saturday in Vancouver, while the Netherlands, third in the group, will have to wait to see if they move on to the Round of 16. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)