VANCOUVER, June 21 Hosts Canadian battled their way into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a scrappy 1-0 win over Switzerland on Sunday.

A 52nd minute goal from Josee Belanger earned Canada the victory, which sets up a last eight clash with either England or Norway.

The game was played at a frantic pace with neither side able to gain consistent possession or create clear openings.

The winner came when Rhian Wilkinson crossed from the right and Christine Sinclair laid the ball off to Belanger, whose first time shot beat Swiss keeper Gaelle Thalmann. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Edmonton, editing by Nick Mulvenney)