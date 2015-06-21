EDMONTON, Canada, June 20 China booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

A classy 12th minute goal from forward Wang Shanshan proved enough for the 1999 runners-up to reach the last eight of the competition where they will face the winners of Monday's game between the United States and Colombia.

Cameroon, playing in their first Women's World Cup finals, will feel unlucky though not to have at least forced extra time with a determined and positive display.

The Africans went close to an equaliser in the 65th minute when a looping header from forward Gaelle Enganamouit hit the top of the cross-bar but a well-organised China team held firm for the win. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)