Aug 5 The next generation of Japanese soccer players showed they have some way to go to emulate the 2011 world champions after slumping to a second straight defeat at the Women's East Asian Cup.

Japan, who won the World Cup four years ago and were runners-up at this year's tournament, named six players from the side that reached the final in Canada last month, offering an opportunity for new faces to stake their claim.

However, after an opening 4-2 loss to North Korea and a 2-1 stoppage time defeat to the South late on Tuesday, Japan's only hope of savaging some pride at the four-team tournament is against hosts China on Saturday.

"We are not putting the ball away late on but we are letting our opponents do that," Japan coach Norio Sasaki was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

"But this is a good lesson for us. We conceded from a simple mistake and a set piece but the players tried their hardest."

While Asian champions Japan face China in Wuhan in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon, the two Koreas, who each have two wins from two, will play for the title.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)