(Corrects score in headline to 2-1 from 2-0)

By David Ljunggren

MONTREAL, June 17 England punished some poor defending by Colombia to secure a fairly comfortable 2-1 win in their women's World Cup Group F game in Montreal on Wednesday and set up a clash with Norway in the next round.

England finished in second place on six points, behind France on goal difference, and will play Norway in Ottawa on June 22. Colombia have four points and could still qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

England, ranked sixth in the world, took the lead in the 15th minute when Colombian goalkeeper Sandra Sepulveda fumbled a free kick and midfielder Karen Carney drilled the ball home from a tight angle.

Colombia's inability to deal with set pieces hurt them again later in the first half when Carolina Arias handled in the box after a free kick. Fara Williams easily scored from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

The South Americans adopted a more attacking stance in the second half but only managed to find a goal in the last minute of stoppage time when Lady Andrade lobbed the ball over keeper Karen Bardsley.

England, ranked sixth, have reached the quarter final of the World Cup three times, most recently in 2007 and 2011. Colombia have only qualified for the tournament once, in 2011, when they failed to make it out of the group stage. (Reporting by David Ljunggren. Editing by Andrew Both)