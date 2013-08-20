LONDON Aug 20 England soccer chiefs are searching for a new head coach and technical leader for women's football after sacking team manager Hope Powell on Tuesday.

Powell had been in charge of the women's team for 15 years but came under increasing fire after England were knocked out in the group stages of Euro 2013 last month.

FA general secretary Alex Horne said after "the disappointment" of Euro 2013, "the time is right to make a change and for a fresh outlook". (Reporting by Ossian Shine; editing by Tony Jimenez)