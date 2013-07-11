STOCKHOLM, July 11 Holders Germany were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw by a tenacious Netherlands side in their opening Group B game at the women's European Championship in Sweden on Thursday.

Dutch striker Manon Melis had the best of her side's chances when she was one-on-one with goalkeeper Nadine Angerer but the Germany captain made a marvellous save with her right foot.

Germany created plenty of chances but poor finishing stopped the seven-times European champions starting with a win.

In Thursday's early Group B game, Iceland scored a late penalty to snatch a share of the points in a 1-1 draw with Norway.

Kristine Hegland had given the Norwegians the lead in the first half, deftly steering the ball home past onrushing keeper Gudbjorg Gunnarsdottir.

But with four minutes left, Sara Gunnarsdottir was felled in the box by Norway defender Marit Christensen and Margret Vidarsdottir slotted home the penalty to claim a point for Iceland.

With hosts Sweden drawing 1-1 with Denmark and Italy opening the tournament with a goalless encounter against Finland in Group A, no team has won a match yet at Euro 2013.

Group C gets underway on Thursday, when France face Russia and England take on Spain at the 12-team tournament. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ken Ferris)