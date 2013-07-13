GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 13 Nilla Fischer and Lotta Schelin both scored twice as Sweden stormed to the top of Group A with a 5-0 hammering of Finland at the women's Euro 2013 tournament on Saturday.

Defender Fischer netted her two first-half goals from set pieces, scoring with a header after 15 minutes before adding a second from close range 20 minutes later.

Kosovare Asllani extended Sweden's advantage moments later when she glanced home a header. Asllani then turned provider in the second half as she produced a perfectly-timed pass for Schelin to slot home her first goal of the tournament.

Schelin completed the rout with three minutes remaining when she headed home once again from a set piece as Sweden rounded off a dominant performance in style.

Italy scored twice in six second-half minutes to defeat Denmark 2-1 in the earlier Group A game in Halmstad.

Melania Gabbiadini's strike deflected off Line Roddik to give Italy the lead ten minutes after halftime, with Ilaria Mauro scoring a second on the hour mark.

Mia Brogaard reduced the deficit for Denmark midway through the second half but despite several chances, the Danes failed to find an equaliser.

Sweden and Italy, who face each other in the final group game, both have four points, with the hosts ahead on goal difference.

With a point each, Denmark and Finland face off in their final match. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, Editing by Tom Bartlett)