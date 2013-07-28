STOCKHOLM, July 28 Goalkeeper Nadine Angerer saved two penalties and substitute Anja Mittaga scored the winner as Germany beat Norway 1-0 to win a thrilling final at the European women's soccer championship in Stockholm on Sunday.

Germany recorded a fourth European final victory over Norway, who also had a goal ruled out for offside in a tight, tense encounter in front of a crowd of 41,301 in the Swedish capital.

Underdogs Norway pressed Germany from the start, and missed a golden opportunity to go ahead on the half-hour mark when Trine Ronning missed a spot-kick after Celia Okoyino Da Mbabi was penalised for pushing Cathrine Dekkerhus in the back.

Ronning fired straight down the middle, but despite diving to her left, Germany captain Angerer managed to flick out a foot to keep her effort out.

Under pressure from Norway, Germany replaced Lena Lotzen with Mittag at halftime, and it took the substitute just four minutes to break the deadlock.

Played onside by Marit Christensen, Mittag steamed through the middle and swept home Okoyino Da Mbabi's centre to put Germany ahead.

Norway battled on and were thrown a lifeline after an hour when referee Cristina Dorcioman awarded them a second penalty as Caroline Hansen went down in the box.

Angerer, however, was up to the task once more.

The German keeper, who conceded just a single goal in six matches at Euro 2013, hurled herself to her left to keep out Solveig Gulbrandsen's spot kick.

There was more agony for Norway four minutes later as Ada Hegerberg had a goal ruled out for offside.

Nadine Kessler could have put the game beyond doubt for Germany seven minutes from time, but she rolled her effort against the foot of the post with Ingrid Hjelmseth beaten.

Despite plenty of late pressure from Norway, Germany held on to secure their eighth European women's championships victory. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)