(Adds quotes, details)

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM, July 28 Goalkeeper Nadine Angerer saved two penalties and substitute Anja Mittaga scored the winner as Germany beat Norway 1-0 to win an eighth European women's soccer championship in Stockholm on Sunday.

It was their sixth consecutive success and a fourth European final victory over Norway, who also had a goal ruled out for offside in a tight, tense encounter in front of a crowd of 41,301 in the Swedish capital.

"I haven't really realised what we've achieved," Angerer said.

"There was so much energy and stress in the game today. Again, it was a fantastic team performance."

Underdogs Norway pressed Germany from the start, and missed a golden opportunity to go ahead on the half-hour mark when Trine Ronning missed a spot-kick after Celia Okoyino Da Mbabi was penalised for pushing Cathrine Dekkerhus in the back.

Ronning fired straight down the middle, but despite diving to her left, Germany captain Angerer managed to flick out a foot to keep her effort out.

Under pressure from Norway, Germany replaced Lena Lotzen with Mittag at halftime, and it took the substitute just four minutes to break the deadlock.

Played onside by Marit Christensen, Mittag steamed through the middle and swept home Okoyino Da Mbabi's centre to put Germany ahead.

Norway battled on and were thrown a lifeline after an hour when referee Cristina Dorcioman awarded them a second penalty as Caroline Hansen went down in the box.

Angerer, however, was up to the task once more.

The German keeper, who conceded just a single goal in six matches at Euro 2013, hurled herself to her left to keep out Solveig Gulbrandsen's spot kick.

There was more agony for Norway four minutes later as Ada Hegerberg had a goal ruled out for offside.

Nadine Kessler could have put the game beyond doubt for Germany seven minutes from time, but she rolled her effort against the foot of the post with Ingrid Hjelmseth beaten.

Despite plenty of late pressure from Norway, Germany held on to secure victory.

Germany started the tournament as underdogs. They were shorn of five key players before the action began and had to navigate a tough route to the final.

If they had swept all before them in previous tournaments, this latest victory was ground out in the heat of a baking Swedish summer.

They lacked their usual firepower, scoring six goals in their six games, and in the end had to rely on the brilliance of Angerer to see them home.

"I cordially congratulate you and the team for the eighth European championship title of the German women's national team," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a message to team coach Silvia Neid.

"Your team impressively proved its international class with football of the highest level. It inspired people in our country with its passionate and battling playing style." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)