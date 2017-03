VANCOUVER, July 5 FIFA awarded United States captain Carli Lloyd the 'Golden Ball' as the top player of the Women's World Cup on Sunday after she led her side to the final where they beat Japan 5-2.

Lloyd capped a remarkable six-goal tournament with a solid display against Japan as she scored a hat-trick inside the opening 16 minutes to send the United States on their way. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)