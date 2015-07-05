By Simon Evans VANCOUVER, July 5 United States captain Carli Llloyd scored a sensational hat-trick, including a goal from the half-way line, as the United States roared to a shock 4-1 lead at half-time in the Women's World Cup.

No team had ever scored more than two goals in a Women's World Cup final but the brilliant Lloyd went one better all by herself and within just 16 minutes.

The opener came in just the third minute when Megan Rapinoe drove a low diagonal ball across the area and Lloyd timed her run to perfection, meeting the ball with a powerful, first-time drive past Japan keeper Ayumi Kaihori.

Japan were stunned when two minutes later Lloyd doubled the lead -- again from a set-piece.

Another low ball into the box did the damage, this time from a Lauren Holiday free-kick which the Japan defence failed to clear and the ball fell to Lloyd who gleefully slotted home.

Japan had barely time to regroup before they found themselves 3-0 down in the 14th minute with an awful attempted headed clearance from Azusa Iwashimizu falling to Holiday on the edge of the box, who blasted in a volley.

Japan had conceded as many goals in the opening 14 minutes as they had in the entire previous six games of the tournament.

Two minutes later came one of the most remarkable goals ever witnessed in a Women's World Cup when Lloyd, gathering the ball in her own half, saw Kaihori far off her line and shot from the half-way line. The scrambling Japanese keeper was only able to touch the ball on to the post and into the net.

A goal from over 50 yards out, a rarity in any form of the game, surely will see Lloyd now crowned as winner of the Golden Ball for player of the tournament.

Alex Morgan could even have made it 5-0 when she cut in from the left, finding space for a shot, but her effort was tame and easily dealt with by Kaihori.

Japan restored a little bit of confidence in the 27th minute when Yuki Ogimi turned her marker Julie Johnston in the area and fired past Hope Solo to make it 4-1.

Japan coach Norio Sasaki, seeking some way to turn things around, brought in veteran Homare Sawa for Iwashimizu in the 33rd minute and then shortly before the break introduced Yuika Sugasawa for Nahomi Kawasumi. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom)