VANCOUVER, July 5 The United States, powered by a Carli Lloyd hat-trick in the game's opening 16 minutes, beat defending champions Japan 5-2 on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup.

With the victory, the Americans avenged their loss to Japan in the 2011 final and earned a record third Women's World Cup title and their first since 1999. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)