Soccer-Former West Ham striker Cole joins Indonesia's Persib
March 30 Former Chelsea and West Ham striker Carlton Cole has joined Indonesia's Persib Bandung, the club announced on Thursday.
July 5 Factbox on the United States, who won the women's World Cup for the third time on Sunday, beating Japan 5-2 in the final.
Current FIFA world ranking: 2
Women's World Cup record:
Finals appearances: (7) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015
Best performances: Champions (1991, 1999, 2015)
- - -
Coach: Jill Ellis
British-born Ellis took over as coach of the national team in May 2014, one month after the departure of Tom Sermanni. She is very familiar with the U.S. set-up, having been development director of U.S. women's soccer since 2011 and has been heavily involved in all aspects of the country's success at senior and youth levels.
- -
Captain: Carli Lloyd.
Midfielder, who scored the winning goals for the U.S. in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic finals. Scored a hat-trick in the first 16 minutes of Sunday's final against Japan and was awarded the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.
- -
How the U.S. won the World Cup
Group D matches:
Beat Australia 3-1
Drew 0-0 with Sweden
Beat Nigeria 1-0
Round of 16:
Beat Colombia 2-0
Quarter-final:
Beat China 1-0
Semi-final:
Beat Germany 2-0
Final:
Beat Japan 5-2
- -
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Hope Solo
Defenders: Lori Chalupny, Whitney Engen, Julie Johnston, Meghan Klingenberg, Ali Krieger, Kelley O'Hara, Christie Rampone, Becky Sauerbrunn
Midfielders: Shannon Boxx, Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, Lauren Holiday, Carli Lloyd, Heather O'Reilly, Megan Rapinoe
Forwards: Sydney Leroux, Amy Rodriguez, Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Christen Press (Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Edited by Julian Linden)
