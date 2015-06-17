June 17 France jumped out ahead early and cruised to an easy 5-0 win over Mexico in their Women's World Cup Group F game in Ottawa on Wednesday, securing first place in the group.

Perhaps still smarting from a shocking 2-0 loss to Colombia on Saturday, the heavily-favored French wasted no time attacking the winless Mexicans.

Marie-Laure Delie opened the scoring just 34 seconds in, and the French caught a break in the ninth minute when Mexican midfielder Jennifer Ruiz put in an own goal while under pressure in her own end.

Eugenie Le Sommer added two in the 13th and 36th minutes to effectively decide the game by half time, and Amandine Henry made it 5-0 with a strike in the 80th minute.

The win enabled France to finish top of Group F, ahead of England on goal difference. Both teams had six points. (Reporting by Cameron French. Editing by Andrew Both)