MONTREAL, June 21 France scored twice in the first eight minutes as they brushed aside South Korea 3-0 in a Women's World Cup second round game on Sunday to set up a quarter-final meeting with top-ranked Germany.

All the French starters were drawn from top club sides Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain and they proved far too strong for a South Korea team making their first appearance in the knockout round.

The French side, ranked third in the world, will play the Germans in Montreal on Friday.

The French players possessed great technical skill and it was no surprise when Marie Laure Delie opened the scoring in the fourth minute, ending a fast-flowing attack with a cleverly-placed shot that trickled over the line.

Four minutes later Elodie Thomis fired home after racing into the box to pick up a pass from Eugenie Le Sommer, and South Korea were doomed. Le Sommer herself drove into the area in the 48th minute to set up an easy third goal for Delie.

France, whose best World Cup performance was a fourth place in 2011, will likely have a tougher game against a German side that crushed fifth-ranked Sweden 4-1 in their second round meeting on Saturday and have scored 19 goals so far. (Reporting by David Ljunggren. editing by Gene Cherry)