OTTAWA, June 20 Top-ranked Germany easily reached the quarter finals of the Women's World Cup on Saturday when they braved baking heat to thrash Sweden 4-1 in a second round game .

Celia Sasic scored in each half with Anja Mittag and Dzsenifer Marozsan also netting goals against an unimpressive Swedish side.

Linda Sembrant headed home a late consolation goal for Sweden.

Sasic and Mittag now both have five goals in the tournament.

Germany will play the winner of Sunday's France-South Korea match next Friday in Montreal.

The physically imposing German side, who had scored 15 goals in their three group matches, spurned several good chances before Mittag fired in a curling 22-yard drive in the 24th minutes that took Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl by surprise.

Sasic easily converted a spot kick in the 36th minute and then headed home from close range in the 78th minute. Sembrant grabbed one back for Sweden four minutes later before Marozsan looped the ball over Lindahl in the 88th minute.

Germany, who won the title in 2003 and 2007, were knocked out in the quarter finals when they hosted the tournament in 2011. Sweden came third in that World Cup. (Editing by Gene Cherry)