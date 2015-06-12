EDMONTON, June 11 Canada and New Zealand battled to a scoreless draw as the Group A goal drought continued on a stormy wet night at the Women's World Cup on Thursday.

The 0-0 tie combined with China's dramatic stoppage time 1-0 win over the Netherlands left a log jam near the top of the group standings and everything to play for on Monday in the final round of preliminary matches.

The contest got off to a soggy start when play was suspended after five minutes due to severe weather forcing players off the pitch.

Following a 30-minute delay action resumed under sunny skies but the dreary play continued.

Scoring goals has become a major problem for the football Ferns who have now failed to find the back of net in their last five contests against Spain, United States, Japan and the Netherlands.

The New Zealand scoring woes were underlined in the opening half when Amber Hearn failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Bulled over by Allysha Chapman, Hearn stepped up to the penalty spot and rang the ball off the crossbar.

Canada, 1-0 winners over China on an injury time goal from Christine Sinclair in the opener, has also been offensively challenged.

Sinclair, Canada's all-time leading scorer, again appeared to come to her country's rescue early in the second half when her missile from just inside the box was tipped by New Zealand keeper Erin Nayler and deflected off the bar bringing another large crowd at Edmonton Stadium to their feet.

The four Group A matches have now produced just three goals, two of those coming in stoppage time.

Canada top the group with four points while the Netherlands and China sit on three and New Zealand, playing in their fourth World Cup but still chasing an elusive first win, have one point.