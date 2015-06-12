June 11 An injury-time goal earned China a dramatic victory, while hosts Canada and Germany and Norway all had to settle for draws on a competitive Thursday at the Women's World Cup.

Wang Lisi scored in the first minute of injury time lifting China past the Netherlands in a 1-0 victory that kept both teams a point behind group leaders Canada, who have four.

Wang received a ball from team mate Tan Ruyin in the penalty box and tapped in at the far post to give her a team an exciting win that put them in the group mix.

It was much more of a slog for Canada who battled to a scoreless draw with New Zealand on a stormy, wet night.

The contest got off to a soggy start when play was suspended after five minutes due to severe weather forcing players off the pitch.

Following a 30-minute delay, action resumed under sunny skies but the dreary play continued.

Canada's scoring struggles continued after edging China on an injury time goal from Christine Sinclair in the opener.

In Group B, top-ranked Germany had a win snatched from their grasp after Maren Mjelde scored on a free kick in the 61st minute to earn Norway a 1-1 draw.

The result left both teams tied on four points, though Germany lead on goal difference. Germany's Anja Mittag netted the opener in the sixth minute.

Elsewhere, Thailand earned a historic 3-2 win against Ivory Coast in a victory that saw both teams score their first ever goals of the Women's World Cup.

Orathai Srimanee led the way with a pair of first-half goals for Thailand who close group play against Germany on Monday. Norway will face Ivory Coast. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)