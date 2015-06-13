UPDATE 1-Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
June 12 Japan's Aya Sameshima and Yuika Sugasawa scored early goals as the defending champions beat Cameroon 2-1 at the women's World Cup on Friday.
Cameroon pulled a goal back through Ajara Nchout in the 90th minute and had chances in the final stages but were unable to grab the equalizer.
The victory saw Japan, who beat Switzerland in their opener, lead Group C on six points, with the Swiss and Cameroon tied on three. Ecuador are without a point after two defeats and face the Japanese in their last group game on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
BARCELONA, April 2 Real Madrid tightened their grip on top spot by beating Alaves 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to provisionally move five points ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona despite coach Zinedine Zidane making a string of changes in defence.