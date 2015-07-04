July 3 Following is a recap of Japan's six Women's World Cup matches on the way to Sunday's final against the United States:

Group G

June 8, Vancouver, Japan 1, Switzerland 0

Japan began the defence of their Women's World Cup crown with a hard-fought 1-0 win over debutants Switzerland and Aya Miyama's first-half penalty gave the Asian champions all the scoring they would need.

Japan nearly doubled their lead midway through an exciting second period when Yuika Sugasawa's shot hit the post.

- -

June 12, Vancouver, Japan 2, Cameroon 1

Aya Sameshima fired home a cross from Nahomi Kawasumi only six minutes in and Yuika Sugasawa headed Aya Miyama's corner kick past Annette Ngo Ndom to build an early 2-0 Japan lead.

Japan held onto their lead despite a solid effort from Cameroon, including a late consolation from Ajara Nchout, and became the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 with a game to spare in the group stage.

- -

June 16, Winnipeg, Ecuador 0, Japan 1

Yuki Ogimi's fifth minute goal accounted for all the scoring as Japan clinched top spot in Group C with a 1-0 win over a determined Ecuador team.

The South Americans, outscored 16-1 in their opening two contests, put up a brave effort but never really threatened and exited the tournament without a win.

- -

Round of 16

June 23, Vancouver, Japan 2, Netherlands 1

Japan controlled the contest from the opening minute while the Dutch often looked to be struggling for ideas against an organised defence.

An early strike from Saori Ariyoshi and a missile from Mizuho Sakaguchi in the 78th minute gave Japan a comfortable lead but Kirsten Van De Ven provided some late drama when her tame injury-time header somehow found its way past a static Ayumi Kaihori.

- -

Quarter-finals

June 27, Edmonton, Australia 0, Japan 1

The scoreless game looked headed for extra time until an 87th minute goal from substitute Mana Iwabuchi gave Japan a 1-0 win over tournament dark-horses Australia.

From a corner, Aussie keeper Lydia Williams saved at the feet of Azusa Iwashimizu, but the defender recovered and slipped the ball to 22-year-old Iwabuchi, who fired into an unguarded goal from point-blank range.

- -

Semi-finals

July 1, Edmonton, Japan 2, England 1

An injury time own goal from England defender Laura Bassett put Japan into the World Cup final with a 2-1 victory, setting up a title rematch with the United States.

Bassett's attempted sliding clearance from a low cross crashed off the underside of the bar and over the goal-line to end England's dreams of a first final in the cruellest of fashions.