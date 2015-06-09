June 9 A late goal from Daniela Montoya allowed Colombia to escape with a 1-1 draw against Mexico in their Group F opener at the Women's World Cup in Moncton on Tuesday.

Taking a back pass from Tatiana Ariza, Montoya drilled home a shot from just outside the penalty area that rang off the crossbar in the 82nd minute to deny Mexico a first World Cup win.

Mexico was the better team dominating possession, grabbing the early lead on a brilliant 36th minute strike from midfielder Veronica Perez.

El Tri thought it had pulled out a miracle finish in injury time when striker Charlyn Corral's shot rolled across the goal line only to have it waved off when teammate Stephany Mayor was called for a foul on Colombia's Angela Clavijo.

Ranked 26th in the world, Mexico will play England in its next game, while number 28 Colombia will face France. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)