EDMONTON, June 6 The Netherlands made a winning women's World Cup debut beating New Zealand 1-0 on Saturday to leave the frustrated Football Ferns still searching for their elusive first success on soccer's biggest stage.

Playing in their fourth World Cup, New Zealand were again denied a maiden victory when Lieke Martens' 33rd minute curling strike from outside the area sailed past the outstretched arms of Erin Nayler.

Considered the tournament dark horse by many, New Zealand stormed through qualifying, outscoring opponents 30-0, but failed to test Dutch keeper Loes Geurts.

The win moved the Netherlands to the top of Group A alongside Canada who opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over China. (Editing by Ian Ransom)