By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, June 7 The Norwegian women's soccer team, seeking to revive a more glorious era, brushed aside debutants Thailand 4-0 in their opening World Cup Group B match on Sunday and could easily have scored more.

Captain Trine Ronning converted a free kick in the 15th minute and striker Isabell Herlovsen netted a quick first half brace as the Thais struggled to cope with their more muscular and skilful opponents.

Despite the warm conditions, Norway kept up the pressure in the second half, when teenage forward Ada Hegerberg added a goal and Maren Mjelde then missed a penalty.

Norway, ranked 11th in the world, were one of the early women's soccer powerhouses and won the World Cup in 1995. But in recent years they have been largely eclipsed by Germany and the United States and did not even qualify from their opening group in the 2011 tournament.

The Norwegians spurned several excellent chances against the Thais, who are ranked 29th. As well as Mjelde's penalty miss, Herlovsen had a goal chalked off for offside and Hegerberg hit the woodwork twice.

Top-ranked Germany take on African outsiders the Ivory Coast in the second Group B game later on Sunday in Ottawa. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Gene Cherry)