VANCOUVER, July 3 Four key players to watch for in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Carli Lloyd (United States, midfielder)

The New Jersey-born midfielder has emerged as the most effective player on the American team scoring three goals, as well as anchoring the defensive midfield duties in some of the games. Against Germany she was given a more free reign to attack and support Alex Morgan and did so impressively. Capable of running at an opposition defence but also of keeping possession ticking over, Lloyd has also taken on the captaincy role in the tournament. Japan will need to neutralise her runs into the box.

- -

Alex Morgan (United States, forward)

Came into the tournament recovering from a two-month absence with a knee injury, Morgan has not set this World Cup on fire but she has gradually eased into the side and showed against Germany that her confidence is coming back. She won a vital penalty by using her pace and agility to run at the defence and with Abby Wambach now operating off the bench, she is likely to be the lone striker against Japan. Skillful, capable of sharp turns to lose her marker and with an eye for goal, Morgan is a difference-maker and her form on Sunday will be vital to the outcome.

- -

Aya Miyami (Japan, midfielder)

The Japanese captain is effectively a wide-playing playmaker, floating in from the left flank to support strikers Shinobu Ohno and Yuki Ogimi but also tucking in behind them at times, making marking her a tricky task. To add to the mix, she can also finish - having scored 37 goals in 151 games for Japan.

Twice Asian player of the year, she scored in the final four years ago and also drew attention for choosing to immediately commiserate with the defeated Americans rather than celebrate her team's glory. Limiting her effectiveness to dictate the tempo of the game will be key for the Unites States.

- -

Mana Iwabuchi (Japan, forward)

She is likely to start on the bench but that doesn't make the 22-year-old any less of a potential game-changer. Japan coach Norio Sasaki has used Iwabuchi as a second half impact substitute and she has excelled in the role. It was Iwabuchi who came on and scored in the 87th minute against Australia and then she injected some pace and life into Japan's attack before their injury time win over England that sent them into the final. Playing against Japan's short passing, quick movement games, can wear out teams and Iwabuchi's role is to come on and take advantage of that fatigue - it is a clever tactic and one that is likely to feature in Sasaki's game-plan. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)