STOCKHOLM, June 13 Sweden's Lotta Schelin has failed to find the net at the Women's World Cup but the striker, who finished Euro 2013 as top scorer, has vowed to score in the final Group D game against Australia in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Olympique Lyon forward Schelin, who averages over a goal every two games at international level, put in another anonymous performance as the Swedes held tournament favourites the United States to a 0-0 draw in Winnipeg on Friday.

She did not score in the 3-3 opening draw against Nigeria either.

"I see goals and victory. There is nothing else," Schelin told reporters after the game against the U.S., who have four points, one more than Australia and two more than the Swedes.

"We have everything to win against them, and we've known that from the very beginning. The way we performed against the USA will give us self-confidence for the future."

The 31-year-old's World Cup performances have been far from her incisive best.

"Our offensive play will get better and better," Schelin said.

"We don't even need to discuss the first game (the 3-3 draw with Nigeria). I think everyone saw that it didn't work at all, and it was very lonely up front."

The few balls Schelin did receive against the Americans she found hard to control.

"You don't get too many chances, that's how it is against the best team in the world. In the end, the last 20, 35 minutes we clearly tried to close the game out. That makes it hard (to create chances." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)