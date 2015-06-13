UPDATE 1-Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
June 12 Switzerland earned their first women's World Cup victory by routing Ecuador 10-1 on Friday, equalling the record for the most goals scored in a match at the tournament.
Fabienne Humm's hat-trick between the 47th and 52nd minutes was also the fastest ever recorded at the competition as the Swiss scored eight in the second half.
After two group games, Ecuador have scored one goal, conceded 16 and have zero points.
The 11 goals in the game tied the record from the 2007 World Cup, where Germany throttled Argentina 11-0.
Switzerland are tied with Cameroon on three points in Group C behind leaders Japan, who have won two from two. (Reporting by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BARCELONA, April 2 Real Madrid tightened their grip on top spot by beating Alaves 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to provisionally move five points ahead of nearest challengers Barcelona despite coach Zinedine Zidane making a string of changes in defence.