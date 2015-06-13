June 12 Switzerland earned their first women's World Cup victory by routing Ecuador 10-1 on Friday, equalling the record for the most goals scored in a match at the tournament.

Fabienne Humm's hat-trick between the 47th and 52nd minutes was also the fastest ever recorded at the competition as the Swiss scored eight in the second half.

After two group games, Ecuador have scored one goal, conceded 16 and have zero points.

The 11 goals in the game tied the record from the 2007 World Cup, where Germany throttled Argentina 11-0.

Switzerland are tied with Cameroon on three points in Group C behind leaders Japan, who have won two from two. (Reporting by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Peter Rutherford)