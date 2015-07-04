EDMONTON, Canada, July 4 Fara Williams struck an extra-time winner from the penalty spot as England defeated Germany 1-0 to claim third place in the Women's World Cup on Saturday.

The Lionesses gained some consolation for their heartbreaking defeat by Japan in the semi-finals as they produced a gritty display to sink the twice world champions.

A fiercely competitive game, scoreless after normal time, was decided three minutes into the second period of extra-time when England substitute Lianne Sanderson was pulled down by Tabea Kemme and Williams coolly slotted home.

The win was the first for England's women against Germany.

United States face defending champions Japan in Sunday's final at BC Place in Vancouver.