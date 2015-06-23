EDMONTON, June 22 The United States laboured to a 2-0 Women's World Cup win over Colombia on Monday but head coach Jill Ellis shrugged off concerns over the performance, saying she was simply pleased to have reached the quarter-finals.

Goals in the second half ensured the U.S. advanced to face China in Ottawa on Friday with a semi-final berth against either Germany or France awaiting the winner.

Colombia put up strong resistance in the first half, going into the break goalless as the Americans failed to impress with their direct style.

However, the U.S. were able to take control of the contest when opposing goalkeeper Catalina Perez was sent off in the 47th minute, before goals from Alex Morgan and Cari Lloyd settled the Round of 16 tie.

"This is the World Cup, I am really satisfied with advancing," Ellis said when asked if she was pleased with the way the game unfolded.

"Most of the goals in World Cup tournaments, the majority of them come on set-pieces, we have been brilliant. It is about finding a way. I thought we stroked the ball around pretty well at times. So I am pleased with where we are," she said.

A lively performance from Morgan, looking back to her best after recent injury issues, was particularly pleasing to Ellis.

"I am glad that Alex got a goal today, she has worked very, very hard to come back from significant injuries and worked hard to be able to be on the field. I'm happy with her tonight and excited to move on," Ellis added.

Despite emerging victorious, the U.S. will take on China without two of their key midfielders -- Lauren Holiday and Megan Rapinoe -- who are suspended from the quarter-final after accumulating yellow cards.

However, Ellis said her team had the strength in depth to cope with their absences.

"We have obviously got some decisions to make but we have invested in players significantly in the last six months," she said.

"We have dealt with injuries and so I feel very confident in the players that we have to be able to come on and contribute and I know that they are going to be confident that they can step up and help us advance."